Skip to Main content
Ten One Teahouse
0
Home
/
Lemon Yakult Slush
Lemon Yakult Slush
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Topping Option
Please select up to 2
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Lemon yakult slush is a tangy and sweet drink made by blending yakult, lemon juice, ice, and sweetener for a refreshing and icy texture
Ten One Teahouse Locations and Hours
Ten One Teahouse - Amherst
(413) 230-3360
48 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Assembly Row
(617) 744-3048
421 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA 02145
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Burlington
(781) 957-4093
75 Middlesex Turnpike Room 1075, Burlington, MA 01803
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Davis Square
(617) 764-2232
237 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Fenway
(617) 744-3061
1323 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Harvard Square
(857) 639-5090
54 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Newbury
(774) 371-3195
279 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Providence
(401) 642-1516
216 Thayer Street, Providence, RI 02906
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
Ten One Teahouse - Watertown
(857) 304-4168
105 Bond Square, Watertown, MA 02472
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement