Ten One Teahouse - Assembly Row
Featured Items
- Apple Black Tea
Flavorful blend of black tea leaves and pieces of dried apples, with a rich, bold flavor and a pleasant aroma$5.95
- Chocolate Milk Tea
Creamy and indulgent beverage made by combining black tea with chocolate powder, providing a rich and decadent taste with a hint of sweetness$5.95
- Earl Grey Milk Tea
Unique and delicious blend of black tea infused with bergamot oil, combined with fresh milk and sweetener, resulting in a creamy and fragrant taste with a hint of citrusy notes$5.95
Seasonal Special
Dessert
- 1 Pack Fresh Bake Croffle
Croffle is a delightful pastry that marries the best features of a croissant and a waffle. Offering a crispy outside with a soft, flaky inside$2.75
- 3 Packs Fresh Bake Croffle
Croffle is a delightful pastry that marries the best features of a croissant and a waffle. Offering a crispy outside with a soft, flaky inside$7.50
- Matcha Tea Jelly
A mixed with matcha tea and agar powder. Recommend it with brown sugar boba (it's free!)$3.95
- Osmanthus Oolong Tea Jelly
A mixed with osmanthus flower tea, oolong tea, and agar powder. Recommend it with white honey boba (it's free!)$3.95
- Earl Grey Tea Jelly
A mixed with earl grey tea and agar powder. Recommend it with brown sugar boba and milk foam (both Free!)$3.95
Aroma of Milk
- Ten One Milk Tea
Black tea flavored with the oil of bergamot, giving it a unique citrusy flavor and aroma$5.95
- Ten One Milk Green Tea
Refreshing and creamy beverage made by combining the freshness of jasmine green tea with the smoothness of milk and sweetener, providing a rich and comforting taste$5.95
- Tieguanyin Milk Tea (Roasted Oolong)
Tieguanyin is a type of oolong tea originating from China, known for its floral and fruity aroma, roasted and nutty flavor, and smooth and creamy texture, with a range of possible grades and oxidation levels$5.95
- Osmanthus Milk Tea
Creamy and fragrant beverage made by combining fresh osmanthus flowers with black tea and milk, resulting in a rich and floral taste with a hint of sweetness$5.95
- Rose Milk Tea
Fragrant and creamy beverage made by infusing black tea with rose petals and combining it with milk and sweetener, providing a delicate and floral taste with a smooth and velvety texture$5.95
- Lavender Milk Tea
Soothing and aromatic beverage made by infusing black tea with freshly brewed lavender, combining it with milk and sweetener, providing a floral and slightly sweet taste with a hint of herbal notes$5.95
- ISE Matcha Latte
Creamy and flavorful beverage made by blending high-quality matcha from ISE, Japan with fresh milk and sweetener, providing a smooth and frothy taste with a delicate green tea flavor$5.95
Aroma of Fruits
- Mango Green Tea
Green tea infused with natural mango flavor, providing a delicious and fruity taste with a pleasant aroma$5.95
- Peach Lemon Oolong
Refreshing and fruity blend of oolong tea, peach, and lemon flavors, with a hint of floral notes$5.95
- Osmanthus Pineapple Green Tea
Refreshing blend of green tea, brewed with fresh osmanthus flowers and infused with the sweet tropical flavor of pineapple sourced from Taiwan, resulting in a unique and delicious taste with a floral and fruity aroma$5.95
- Strawberry Green Tea
Delicious blend of green tea infused with the natural flavor of ripe strawberries, creating a refreshing and fruity taste with a sweet aroma$5.95
- Grapefruit Green Tea
Refreshing blend of green tea infused with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, providing a zesty and invigorating flavor$5.95
- Orange Green Tea
Delightful blend of green tea infused with freshly squeezed orange juice, providing a citrusy and refreshing taste$5.95
Aroma of Floral
- Osmanthus Honey
Freshly brewed osmanthus with honey$5.75
- Rose Alpine Oolong
Freshly brewed rose with alpine oolong tea. Alpine oolong tea is a high-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters, where the climate and soil conditions give the tea a unique floral aroma and fresh taste$5.75
- Osmanthus Lemon Honey
Freshly brewed osmanthus with lime juice and honey$5.75
- Lavender Alpine Oolong
Freshly brewed lavender with alpine oolong. Alpine oolong is a high-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters, where the climate and soil conditions give the tea a unique floral aroma and fresh taste$5.75
- Osmanthus Alpine Oolong
Freshly brewed osmanthus with alpine oolong tea. Alpine oolong tea is a high-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters, where the climate and soil conditions give the tea a unique floral aroma and fresh taste$5.75
- Rose Honey
Freshly brewed rose with lime juice and honey$5.75
- Lavender Forest
Freshly brewed lavender with lime juice and honey$5.75
Taste of Ice
- Rose Yakult Slush
Rose yakult slush is a floral and refreshing drink made by blending yakult, fresh brew rose tea, ice, and sweetener for a smooth and icy texture with a sweet and delicate flavor$5.95
- Mango Slush
Fruity and refreshing drink made by blending mango with ice, whole milk and cane sugar to create a smooth and icy texture, and a sweet and tropical flavor$5.95
- Lemon Yakult Slush
Lemon yakult slush is a tangy and sweet drink made by blending yakult, lemon juice, ice, and sweetener for a refreshing and icy texture$5.95
- Peach Yakult Slush
Refreshing drink made by blending yakult, peaches, ice, and sweetener for a smooth and icy texture with a sweet and tangy flavor$5.95
- ISE Matcha Slush
ISE matcha slush is a creamy and refreshing Japanese beverage made by blending high-quality matcha from ISE, ice, and milk or water for a rich and earthy taste with a hint of sweetness$5.95
- Chocolate Slush
Frozen drink, smooth, icy texture, and a rich and chocolaty flavor$5.95
Aroma of Tea
- Earl Grey Tea
Black tea flavored with the oil of bergamot, giving it a unique citrusy flavor and aroma$5.50
- Alpine Oolong Tea
High-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters. Refreshing aftertaste and hints of floral and fruity notes. One of taiwan's famous teas and a popular choice among tea enthusiasts$5.50
- Jasmine Green Tea
Light and refreshing green tea that is infused with jasmine flowers to give it a delicate sweetness and a subtle floral taste, and is known for its health benefits$5.50
