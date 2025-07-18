Ten One Teahouse Davis Square
Aroma of Milk
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk (Boba Included)
Creamy and sweet beverage made with fresh milk and caramelized brown sugar, resulting in a rich, smooth, and indulgent taste with a hint of caramel flavor$6.50
Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Boba Included)
Creamy and sweet beverage made with fresh milk, black tea and caramelized brown sugar, resulting in a rich, smooth, and indulgent taste with a hint of caramel flavor$6.50
Ten One Milk Tea
Black tea flavored with the oil of bergamot, giving it a unique citrusy flavor and aroma$5.95
Earl Grey Milk Tea
Unique and delicious blend of black tea infused with bergamot oil, combined with fresh milk and sweetener, resulting in a creamy and fragrant taste with a hint of citrusy notes$5.95
Ten One Milk Green Tea
Refreshing and creamy beverage made by combining the freshness of jasmine green tea with the smoothness of milk and sweetener, providing a rich and comforting taste$5.95
Tieguanyin Milk Tea (Roasted Oolong)
Tieguanyin is a type of oolong tea originating from China, known for its floral and fruity aroma, roasted and nutty flavor, and smooth and creamy texture, with a range of possible grades and oxidation levels$5.95
Osmanthus Milk Tea
Creamy and fragrant beverage made by combining fresh osmanthus flowers with black tea and milk, resulting in a rich and floral taste with a hint of sweetness$5.95
Rose Milk Tea
Fragrant and creamy beverage made by infusing black tea with rose petals and combining it with milk and sweetener, providing a delicate and floral taste with a smooth and velvety texture$5.95
Lavender Milk Tea
Soothing and aromatic beverage made by infusing black tea with freshly brewed lavender, combining it with milk and sweetener, providing a floral and slightly sweet taste with a hint of herbal notes$5.95
ISE Matcha Latte
Creamy and flavorful beverage made by blending high-quality matcha from ISE, Japan with fresh milk and sweetener, providing a smooth and frothy taste with a delicate green tea flavor$5.95
Aroma of Fruits
Apple Black Tea
Flavorful blend of black tea leaves and pieces of dried apples, with a rich, bold flavor and a pleasant aroma$5.95
Mango Green Tea
Green tea infused with natural mango flavor, providing a delicious and fruity taste with a pleasant aroma$5.95
Peach Lemon Oolong
Refreshing and fruity blend of oolong tea, peach, and lemon flavors, with a hint of floral notes$5.95
Osmanthus Pineapple Green Tea
Refreshing blend of green tea, brewed with fresh osmanthus flowers and infused with the sweet tropical flavor of pineapple sourced from Taiwan, resulting in a unique and delicious taste with a floral and fruity aroma$5.95
Strawberry Green Tea
Delicious blend of green tea infused with the natural flavor of ripe strawberries, creating a refreshing and fruity taste with a sweet aroma$5.95
Grapefruit Green Tea
Refreshing blend of green tea infused with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, providing a zesty and invigorating flavor$5.95
Aroma of Floral
Osmanthus Honey
Freshly brewed osmanthus with honey$5.75
Rose Alpine Oolong
Freshly brewed rose with alpine oolong tea. Alpine oolong tea is a high-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters, where the climate and soil conditions give the tea a unique floral aroma and fresh taste$5.75
Osmanthus Lemon Honey
Freshly brewed osmanthus with lime juice and honey$5.75
Lavender Alpine Oolong
Freshly brewed lavender with alpine oolong. Alpine oolong is a high-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters, where the climate and soil conditions give the tea a unique floral aroma and fresh taste$5.75
Osmanthus Alpine Oolong
Freshly brewed osmanthus with alpine oolong tea. Alpine oolong tea is a high-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters, where the climate and soil conditions give the tea a unique floral aroma and fresh taste$5.75
Rose Honey
Freshly brewed rose with lime juice and honey$5.75
Lavender Forest
Freshly brewed lavender with lime juice and honey$5.75
Taste of Ice
Rose Yakult Slush
Rose yakult slush is a floral and refreshing drink made by blending yakult, fresh brew rose tea, ice, and sweetener for a smooth and icy texture with a sweet and delicate flavor$5.95
Mango Slush
Fruity and refreshing drink made by blending mango with ice, whole milk and cane sugar to create a smooth and icy texture, and a sweet and tropical flavor$5.95
Lemon Yakult Slush
Lemon yakult slush is a tangy and sweet drink made by blending yakult, lemon juice, ice, and sweetener for a refreshing and icy texture$5.95
Peach Yakult Slush
Refreshing drink made by blending yakult, peaches, ice, and sweetener for a smooth and icy texture with a sweet and tangy flavor$5.95
ISE Matcha Slush
ISE matcha slush is a creamy and refreshing Japanese beverage made by blending high-quality matcha from ISE, ice, and milk or water for a rich and earthy taste with a hint of sweetness$5.95
Aroma of Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Black tea flavored with the oil of bergamot, giving it a unique citrusy flavor and aroma$5.50
Alpine Oolong Tea
High-quality oolong tea that grows in mountainous regions above 1000 meters. Refreshing aftertaste and hints of floral and fruity notes. One of taiwan's famous teas and a popular choice among tea enthusiasts$5.50
Jasmine Green Tea
Light and refreshing green tea that is infused with jasmine flowers to give it a delicate sweetness and a subtle floral taste, and is known for its health benefits$5.50