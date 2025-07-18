ISE matcha slush is a creamy and refreshing Japanese beverage made by blending high-quality matcha from ISE, ice, and milk or water for a rich and earthy taste with a hint of sweetness

Size Required* Please select 1 Medium Large + $0.80 Topping Option White Boba - Honey Flavored Tapioca + $1.00 Blue Butterfly Boba - Cane Sugar Tapioca + $1.00 Dragon Fruit Boba - Available Weekend Only + $1.00 Aloe + $1.00 Coconut Jelly + $1.00 Green Tea Jelly + $1.00 Milk Foam + $1.00